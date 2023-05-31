SaBTO virology subcommittee recommendations on KSHV infection
Recommendations to introduce universal serological screening of deceased donors for Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) infection.
Documents
Details
Several cases of fatal Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), also known as human herpesvirus type-8 (HHV-8), infection have been observed in recent years in recipients of solid organ transplants in the UK.
The Advisory Committee on Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) established a workstream to look at the current scientific evidence and assess the size and impact of donor related HHV-8 infection on recipient outcomes, particularly in the setting of deceased organ donation. The working group also assessed the need and feasibility of implementing appropriate interventions.
This executive summary sets out SaBTO’s recommendations.