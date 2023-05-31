Independent report

SaBTO virology subcommittee recommendations on KSHV infection

Recommendations to introduce universal serological screening of deceased donors for Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) infection.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 May 2023

SaBTO virology subcommittee recommendtaions on KSHV: executive summary

Several cases of fatal Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), also known as human herpesvirus type-8 (HHV-8), infection have been observed in recent years in recipients of solid organ transplants in the UK.

The Advisory Committee on Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) established a workstream to look at the current scientific evidence and assess the size and impact of donor related HHV-8 infection on recipient outcomes, particularly in the setting of deceased organ donation. The working group also assessed the need and feasibility of implementing appropriate interventions.

This executive summary sets out SaBTO’s recommendations.

