RSV immunisation programme: JCVI advice, 7 June 2023
Short statement setting out the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunisation programme.
Applies to England
This proactive statement sets out the top line advice from JCVI for the RSV immunisation programme to protect newborns, infants and older adults, and provides the opportunity for key stakeholders to respond. A full statement will be issued later in the year.