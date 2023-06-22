Independent report

RSV immunisation programme: JCVI advice, 7 June 2023

Short statement setting out the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunisation programme.

Department of Health and Social Care
22 June 2023

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunisation programme: JCVI advice, 7 June 2023

This proactive statement sets out the top line advice from JCVI for the RSV immunisation programme to protect newborns, infants and older adults, and provides the opportunity for key stakeholders to respond. A full statement will be issued later in the year.

