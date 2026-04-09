Independent report

RSV immunisation programme: JCVI advice, 18 March 2026

Statement setting out the findings from JCVI's initial considerations on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination in those with underlying health conditions and advice on clinical risk groups for RSV.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 April 2026

Documents

Vaccination in adults at higher risk of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease: JCVI advice, 18 March 2026

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Details

This statement sets out advice from JCVI on extending the RSV immunisation programme to include adults aged 65 to 74 years with the following underlying health conditions:

  • chronic respiratory disease
  • immunosuppression due to disease or treatment

Updates to this page

Published 9 April 2026

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