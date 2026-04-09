RSV immunisation programme: JCVI advice, 18 March 2026
Statement setting out the findings from JCVI's initial considerations on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination in those with underlying health conditions and advice on clinical risk groups for RSV.
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This statement sets out advice from JCVI on extending the RSV immunisation programme to include adults aged 65 to 74 years with the following underlying health conditions:
- chronic respiratory disease
- immunosuppression due to disease or treatment