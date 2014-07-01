Guidance
Romanisation systems
Guidance on the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN)/Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN) romanisation systems.
Documents
Introduction to Romanisation Systems and Roman script spelling conventions
PDF, 1.72MB, 4 pages
Roman script spelling conventions
PDF, 284KB, 2 pages
Abkhaz romanisation
PDF, 212KB
Adyghe romanisation
PDF, 240KB
Afghanistan romanisation
PDF, 1.02MB, 11 pages
Amharic romanisation
PDF, 279KB
Arabic romanisation
PDF, 719KB, 5 pages
Armenian romanisation
PDF, 462KB
Avar romanisation
PDF, 177KB
Azerbaijani: table of correspondences
PDF, 275KB
Baluchi romanisation
PDF, 428KB, 11 pages
Bashkir: table of correspondences
PDF, 207KB
Belarusian romanisation
PDF, 282KB
Bulgarian romanisation
PDF, 345KB
Burmese romanisation
PDF, 246KB
Chechen: table of correspondences
PDF, 268KB
Chinese characters romanisation
PDF, 231KB, 2 pages
Chuvash romanisation
PDF, 197KB
Dzongkha romanisation
PDF, 205KB
Georgian romanisation
PDF, 159KB
Greek romanisation
PDF, 225KB
Hebrew romanisation
PDF, 578KB, 4 pages
Inuktitut: table of correspondences
PDF, 173KB
Japanese Kana romanisation
PDF, 313KB
Kabardian romanisation
PDF, 228KB
Karachay-Balkar: table of correspondences
PDF, 185KB
Kazakh romanisation
PDF, 300KB
Khmer (Cambodian) romanisation
PDF, 371KB
Kurdish romanisation
PDF, 248KB, 4 pages
Kyrgyz romanisation
PDF, 213KB
Lao romanisation
PDF, 167KB
Macedonian Cyrillic romanisation
PDF, 507KB
Maldivian romanisation
PDF, 117KB
Moldovan: table of correspondences
PDF, 188KB
Mongolian Cyrillic romanisation
PDF, 207KB
Nepali romanisation
PDF, 292KB
Ossetian romanisation
PDF, 268KB
Pashto romanisation
PDF, 687KB, 5 pages
Persian (Dari and Farsi) romanisation
PDF, 548KB, 5 pages
Russian romanisation
PDF, 193KB
Serbian Cyrillic: table of correspondences
PDF, 267KB
Shan romanisation
PDF, 209KB
Syriac romanisation
PDF, 193KB
Tajik romanisation
PDF, 321KB
Tatar: table of correspondences
PDF, 224KB
Thai romanisation
PDF, 268KB
Tigrinya romanisation
PDF, 661KB
Turkmen: table of correspondences
PDF, 278KB
Udmurt romanisation
PDF, 244KB
Ukrainian romanisation
PDF, 280KB
Urdu romanisation
PDF, 293KB
Uzbek: table of correspondences
PDF, 249KB
Yakut romanisation
PDF, 212KB
Details
Guidance on BGN/PCGN romanisation systems jointly agreed by the US Board on Geographic Names and PCGN for the romanisation of non Roman script geographical names.
These are the romanisation systems and tables of correspondences currently approved by PCGN and BGN. The date on each system is that of its joint adoption by BGN and PCGN. The systems and tables are regularly reviewed and all those listed here are in current use.
Related information
The Unicode Consortium For more information on displaying and using letter-diacritic combinations and non-Roman characters.
The United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names established a Working Group on Romanization Systems to consider and reach agreement on romanisation systems proposed by national official bodies for the treatment of names in non Roman scripts.
Published: 1 July 2014
Updated: 4 May 2017
- Updated Armenian, Belarusian and Russian romanisation documents.
- Added updated Japanese and Khmer documents.
- Updated the Lao romanisation document.
- Added updated Bulgarian Romanization system.
- Added revised romanization versions for Bulgarian, Macedonian and Tajik.
- Added updated Russian Romanization system.
- Updated the Russian romanisation document.
- Added updated Russian Romanization system.
- Added Macedonian and Tigrinya romanisation systems.
- Updated Urdu and Yakut Romanisation systems and several tables of correspondences.
- Added Romanisation system document for Kyrgyz, Updated the 2 Korean documents, as well as the LAO, Macedonian, Maldivian, Modern Syriac, Mongolian, Napali, Ossetian, Russian, Shan, Thai, Udmurt, and Ukrainian.
- Updated romanisation syetsm documents for Abkhaz, Adyghe, Amharic, Armenian, Avar, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Burmese, Chuvash, Dzongha, Georgian, Greek, Kabardian, Kazakh and Khmer.
- Updated the Afghan Romanisation as the previously published edition was not displaying correctly.
- First published.
