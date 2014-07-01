Guidance on BGN / PCGN romanisation systems jointly agreed by the US Board on Geographic Names and PCGN for the romanisation of non Roman script geographical names.

These are the romanisation systems and tables of correspondences currently approved by PCGN and BGN . The date on each system is that of its joint adoption by BGN and PCGN . The systems and tables are regularly reviewed and all those listed here are in current use.

The Unicode Consortium For more information on displaying and using letter-diacritic combinations and non-Roman characters.

The United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names established a Working Group on Romanization Systems to consider and reach agreement on romanisation systems proposed by national official bodies for the treatment of names in non Roman scripts.