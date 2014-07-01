  1. Home

Guidance

Romanisation systems

Ministry of Defence
PCGN geographical names guidance
1 July 2014
Guidance on the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN)/Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN) romanisation systems.

Documents

Introduction to Romanisation Systems and Roman script spelling conventions

PDF, 1.72MB, 4 pages

Appendix B: optimising software and operating systems to display BGN approved geographic names

PDF, 1.23MB, 4 pages

Roman script spelling conventions

PDF, 284KB, 2 pages

Abkhaz romanisation

PDF, 212KB

Adyghe romanisation

PDF, 240KB

Afghanistan romanisation

PDF, 1.02MB, 11 pages

Amharic romanisation

PDF, 279KB

Arabic romanisation

PDF, 719KB, 5 pages

Armenian romanisation

PDF, 462KB

Avar romanisation

PDF, 177KB

Azerbaijani: table of correspondences

PDF, 275KB

Baluchi romanisation

PDF, 428KB, 11 pages

Bashkir: table of correspondences

PDF, 207KB

Belarusian romanisation

PDF, 282KB

Bulgarian romanisation

PDF, 345KB

Burmese romanisation

PDF, 246KB

Chechen: table of correspondences

PDF, 268KB

Chinese characters romanisation

PDF, 231KB, 2 pages

Chuvash romanisation

PDF, 197KB

Dzongkha romanisation

PDF, 205KB

Georgian romanisation

PDF, 159KB

Greek romanisation

PDF, 225KB

Hebrew romanisation

PDF, 578KB, 4 pages

Inuktitut: table of correspondences

PDF, 173KB

Japanese Kana romanisation

PDF, 313KB

Kabardian romanisation

PDF, 228KB

Karachay-Balkar: table of correspondences

PDF, 185KB

Kazakh romanisation

PDF, 300KB

Khmer (Cambodian) romanisation

PDF, 371KB

Korean romanisation: for use in the Republic of Korea

PDF, 281KB

Korean romanisation: for use in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

PDF, 412KB

Kurdish romanisation

PDF, 248KB, 4 pages

Kyrgyz romanisation

PDF, 213KB

Lao romanisation

PDF, 167KB

Macedonian Cyrillic romanisation

PDF, 507KB

Maldivian romanisation

PDF, 117KB

Moldovan: table of correspondences

PDF, 188KB

Mongolian Cyrillic romanisation

PDF, 207KB

Nepali romanisation

PDF, 292KB

Ossetian romanisation

PDF, 268KB

Pashto romanisation

PDF, 687KB, 5 pages

Persian (Dari and Farsi) romanisation

PDF, 548KB, 5 pages

Russian romanisation

PDF, 193KB

Serbian Cyrillic: table of correspondences

PDF, 267KB

Shan romanisation

PDF, 209KB

Syriac romanisation

PDF, 193KB

Tajik romanisation

PDF, 321KB

Tatar: table of correspondences

PDF, 224KB

Thai romanisation

PDF, 268KB

Tigrinya romanisation

PDF, 661KB

Turkmen: table of correspondences

PDF, 278KB

Udmurt romanisation

PDF, 244KB

Ukrainian romanisation

PDF, 280KB

Urdu romanisation

PDF, 293KB

Uzbek: table of correspondences

PDF, 249KB

Yakut romanisation

PDF, 212KB

Guidance on BGN/PCGN romanisation systems jointly agreed by the US Board on Geographic Names and PCGN for the romanisation of non Roman script geographical names.

These are the romanisation systems and tables of correspondences currently approved by PCGN and BGN. The date on each system is that of its joint adoption by BGN and PCGN. The systems and tables are regularly reviewed and all those listed here are in current use.

The Unicode Consortium For more information on displaying and using letter-diacritic combinations and non-Roman characters.

The United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names established a Working Group on Romanization Systems to consider and reach agreement on romanisation systems proposed by national official bodies for the treatment of names in non Roman scripts.

  1. Updated Armenian, Belarusian and Russian romanisation documents.
  2. Added updated Japanese and Khmer documents.
  3. Updated the Lao romanisation document.
  4. Added updated Bulgarian Romanization system.
  5. Added revised romanization versions for Bulgarian, Macedonian and Tajik.
  6. Added updated Russian Romanization system.
  7. Updated the Russian romanisation document.
  8. Added updated Russian Romanization system.
  9. Added Macedonian and Tigrinya romanisation systems.
  10. Updated Urdu and Yakut Romanisation systems and several tables of correspondences.
  11. Added Romanisation system document for Kyrgyz, Updated the 2 Korean documents, as well as the LAO, Macedonian, Maldivian, Modern Syriac, Mongolian, Napali, Ossetian, Russian, Shan, Thai, Udmurt, and Ukrainian.
  12. Updated romanisation syetsm documents for Abkhaz, Adyghe, Amharic, Armenian, Avar, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Burmese, Chuvash, Dzongha, Georgian, Greek, Kabardian, Kazakh and Khmer.
  13. Updated the Afghan Romanisation as the previously published edition was not displaying correctly.
  14. First published.

