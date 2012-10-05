Role of the director of public health in local authorities

The roles and responsibilities guidance describes both the statutory and non-statutory elements of the role, and outlines arrangements that are designed to allow local authorities to have confidence in the director of public health appointments they make, and to build on their own good practice while meeting national requirements.

The appointment guidance provides information about changes to statutory regulation, which will apply to all public health professionals in future. There are 3 regulators for specialists in public health:

the General Medical Council, which regulates public health doctors

the General Dental Council, which regulates public health dentists

the UK Public Health Register, which regulates the multidisciplinary workforce

Medical and dental public health professionals are already subject to statutory regulation by the General Medical Council or General Dental Council.

The documents are supported by a factsheet on the new public health role of local authorities, outlining the Department of Health’s vision for public health in local government and highlighting how the director of public health will lead and champion health improvement across the local authority.

The factsheet will primarily be of interest to local authority elected members and officers, and local public health teams.