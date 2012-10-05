Guidance

Role of the director of public health in local authorities

Describes both the statutory and non-statutory elements of the role of director of public health

Published 5 October 2012
Last updated 27 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Directors of public health in local government: roles, responsibilities and context

PDF, 179KB, 14 pages

Directors of public health in local government: guidance on appointing directors of public health

PDF, 123KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The new public health role of local authorities factsheet

PDF, 273KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The roles and responsibilities guidance describes both the statutory and non-statutory elements of the role, and outlines arrangements that are designed to allow local authorities to have confidence in the director of public health appointments they make, and to build on their own good practice while meeting national requirements.

The appointment guidance provides information about changes to statutory regulation, which will apply to all public health professionals in future. There are 3 regulators for specialists in public health:

  • the General Medical Council, which regulates public health doctors
  • the General Dental Council, which regulates public health dentists
  • the UK Public Health Register, which regulates the multidisciplinary workforce

Medical and dental public health professionals are already subject to statutory regulation by the General Medical Council or General Dental Council.

The documents are supported by a factsheet on the new public health role of local authorities, outlining the Department of Health’s vision for public health in local government and highlighting how the director of public health will lead and champion health improvement across the local authority.

The factsheet will primarily be of interest to local authority elected members and officers, and local public health teams.

Published 5 October 2012
Last updated 27 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. The document 'Directors of public health in local government: roles, responsibilities and context' has been replaced with an updated version.

  2. First published.