Roadmap for meeting the PrEP needs of those at significant risk of HIV

The HIV Action Plan Implementation Steering Group ( ISG ) has agreed this PrEP roadmap as part of the group’s work to drive forward the implementation of the HIV Action Plan. This includes a commitment to support the system to continue to improve access, uptake and use of HIV PrEP for key population groups, including in settings outside specialist sexual health services.

Actions in the roadmap will be implemented in collaboration with key delivery partners across the public health system and, throughout its implementation, the ISG will work closely with stakeholders to amend key priority areas as knowledge, resources and opportunities to take effective action evolve.