Review of patient safety across the health and care landscape: terms of reference
Terms of reference for the government's review of the safety of the health and care landscape.
Applies to England
This is an independent review of patient safety across the health and care landscape.
It will:
- map the broad range of organisations that impact on quality (and therefore have links to safety)
- focus on 6 key organisations overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care, which have a significant impact on safety
This review follows on from Dr Penny Dash’s review into the operational effectiveness of the Care Quality Commission, the final report of which was published in October 2024. It will be used to more widely inform the government’s 10-year health plan.