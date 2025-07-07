Independent report

Review of patient safety across the health and care landscape

Dr Penny Dash's review of patient safety across the health and care landscape in England, which was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care.

This review looked at 6 bodies and how they work within the wider health and care landscape, with a particular focus on patient safety. The 6 bodies were:

  • the Care Quality Commission
  • the National Guardian’s Office
  • Healthwatch England and the Local Healthwatch network
  • the Health Services Safety Investigations Body
  • the Patient Safety Commissioner
  • NHS Resolution

Dr Dash’s 9 recommendations focus on streamlining the patient safety landscape and improving accountability.

