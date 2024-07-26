Review into the operational effectiveness of the Care Quality Commission
Emerging findings and initial recommendations of the review into the operational effectiveness of the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In May 2024, Dr Penny Dash was asked to conduct a review into the operational effectiveness of the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The purpose of the review was to examine the suitability of CQC’s new single assessment framework methodology for inspections and ratings of health and care providers.
This interim report provides a high-level summary of the emerging findings of the review in order to inform the changes needed to start the process of improving CQC. It makes 5 recommendations and is aimed at health professionals, health and social care services, academic and professional institutions and the general public.
A more detailed report will be published in the autumn.