Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2024 to 2025

Letter about the pay round for the financial year 2024 to 2025 from the Health and Social Care Secretary to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).

Department of Health and Social Care, Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, and The Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP
20 December 2023

Applies to England

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2024 to 2025 pay round

This letter to the Chair of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) sets out the remit from the Department of Health and Social Care to the DDRB.

It concerns the pay round for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

