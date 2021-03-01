Restricting workforce movement between care homes and other care settings
Guidance for care home providers on limiting staff movement between settings in all but exceptional circumstances to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
Documents
Details
Care home providers should continue to limit all staff movement between settings unless absolutely necessary to help reduce the spread of infection.
This guidance sets out what’s expected of providers on the routine movement of staff, and how to manage the risks of deploying individuals who work in multiple settings in those exceptional circumstances where it is the only remaining mechanism to ensure enough staff are available to care for service users safely.