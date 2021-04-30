Reproduction number (R) and growth rate: methodology

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes estimates of the reproduction number (R) and growth rate for England and the 7 NHS England regions. This document outlines how these estimates are produced and assured for publication.

This document refers mainly to the production of the R value and growth rate for England and its regions. However, the same process applies to estimates of the R value and growth rates for Scotland and Wales.

The devolved administrations publish estimates of the R value and growth rate for their own nations. Scotland and Wales use SAGE estimates of the R value and growth rate. In Northern Ireland, the R value is produced by the COVID-19 modelling group on behalf of the Department of Health.