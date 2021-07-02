R value and growth rate: statement of voluntary compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics
How the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) applies the Code of Practice for Statistics in publication of the R value and growth rate estimates.
DHSC publishes estimates of the reproduction number (R) and growth rate for England and the 7 NHS England regions.
This document outlines how DHSC applies the 3 core principles of the Code of Practice for Statistics in its publication of these estimates, on a voluntary basis.
