Report on the effect of the NHS Constitution: 2022
Sets out the effect of the NHS Constitution on NHS patients and staff.
Applies to England
Details
Report on patient, staff and public views on the NHS Constitution.
The 2022 report sets out:
- public and NHS Staff awareness and understanding of the NHS Constitution
- views on the value the NHS Constitution brings to NHS services
- support for and use of the NHS Constitution
- progress made and areas for improvement to help raise awareness of the constitution
The Health Act 2009 requires a report into the effect of the constitution to be published every 3 years.
Published 27 January 2022