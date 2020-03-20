Form

Regulatory approval for Coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits

How manufacturers can submit COVID-19 test kits for regulatory approval to MHRA

Published 20 March 2020
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Submission of information from manufacturers of Covid-19 test kits

If you are a manufacturer of test kits, fill in this form and send it to Devices.Regulatory@mhra.gov.uk, together with your performance data.

We are developing specifications for Covid 19 tests and will make these available as soon as possible.

This is a fast-moving situation and this page will be continually updated

