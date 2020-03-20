Form
Regulatory approval for Coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits
How manufacturers can submit COVID-19 test kits for regulatory approval to MHRA
Documents
Details
If you are a manufacturer of test kits, fill in this form and send it to Devices.Regulatory@mhra.gov.uk, together with your performance data.
We are developing specifications for Covid 19 tests and will make these available as soon as possible.
This is a fast-moving situation and this page will be continually updated
Published 20 March 2020