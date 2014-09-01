In-house manufacture of medical devices in Great Britain
Guidance for healthcare establishments that manufacture medical devices in-house.
The legal requirements healthcare establishments should comply with when manufacturing medical devices in-house.
Please note that this guidance is currently under review. The MHRA will publish updated guidance in due course. Health institutions may continue to follow the guidance linked above until further notice.
