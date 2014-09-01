Guidance

In-house manufacture of medical devices in Great Britain

Guidance for healthcare establishments that manufacture medical devices in-house.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 September 2014
Last updated
16 December 2024 — See all updates

Documents

In-house manufacture of medical devices in Great Britain

HTML

Details

The legal requirements healthcare establishments should comply with when manufacturing medical devices in-house.

Please note that this guidance is currently under review. The MHRA will publish updated guidance in due course. Health institutions may continue to follow the guidance linked above until further notice.

Updates to this page

Published 1 September 2014
Last updated 16 December 2024 + show all updates

  1. Amended to add note that guidance is currently under review.

  2. Updated as a result of the end of the Brexit transition period.

  3. First published.

