Records management: code of practice for health and social care
Sets out standards required for the management of records for organisations who work within, or under contract to the NHS in England.
The records management code of practice 2021 provides guidance on how to keep health and care records including how long to keep different types of records. It replaces previous versions.
It is relevant to organisations working within, or under contract to, the NHS in England. The code also applies to adult social care and public health functions commissioned or delivered by local authorities.
Last updated 10 August 2021 + show all updates
Added the link to the updated records management code of practice.
First published.