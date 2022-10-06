RAPID C-19 Oversight Group report: review of Evusheld

In February 2021, the Chief Medical Officer commissioned the research to access pathway for investigational drugs for COVID-19 (RAPID C-19) Oversight Group to review the efficacy of Evusheld (tixagevimab plus cilgavimab) as a pre-exposure prophylaxis used in the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19). This report summarises the group’s recommendations.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis is when therapeutic drugs are taken before exposure to COVID-19 to help build up protection against the virus.

The RAPID C-19 Oversight Group concluded that the quality of existing data is insufficient to warrant emergency procurement of the drug prior to appraisal of its clinical and cost effectiveness by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

This report has been published alongside a letter from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to a group of charities and patient groups, which provides more information on the decision not to procure Evusheld and what the government’s next steps will be.