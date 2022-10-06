Decision on Evusheld as a coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment: letter to patient groups
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care's letter to a group of charities and patients on the decision not to procure Evusheld as a COVID-19 treatment.
This letter from the Rt Hon Steve Barclay MP, then Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, was sent to a group of charities and patient groups on 5 September 2022.
It gives an overview of the:
- information that was used in the decision by the UK government not to procure Evusheld (tixagevimab plus cilgavimab) as a pre-exposure prophylaxis used in the treatment of COVID-19
- expert advice provided by the research to access pathway for investigational drugs for COVID-19 (RAPID C-19) Oversight Group, and the limitations of the data available
- next steps the government is considering
This correspondence has been published alongside the RAPID C-19 Oversight Group’s independent review of the efficacy of Evusheld.