Radiological dose issues with interventional radiology in the UK

COMARE’s 19th report investigates the radiological dose issues for patients and staff with the use of interventional radiology procedures.

Department of Health and Social Care
4 August 2021

Radiation doses in interventional radiology: issues for patients and staff within the UK

Figure 7.1: accessible version

HTML

In this report, the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment (COMARE) presents a comprehensive review of the issues from radiation exposure associated with interventional radiology, for both patients and staff.

The report provides an introduction to interventional radiology (IR) and an overview of the benefits and risks associated with the procedures, and of the wide range of radiation protection measures to minimise risks to both patient and staff.

COMARE makes 11 recommendations in the report.

