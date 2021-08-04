Radiological dose issues with interventional radiology in the UK
COMARE’s 19th report investigates the radiological dose issues for patients and staff with the use of interventional radiology procedures.
Documents
Details
In this report, the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment (COMARE) presents a comprehensive review of the issues from radiation exposure associated with interventional radiology, for both patients and staff.
The report provides an introduction to interventional radiology (IR) and an overview of the benefits and risks associated with the procedures, and of the wide range of radiation protection measures to minimise risks to both patient and staff.
COMARE makes 11 recommendations in the report.