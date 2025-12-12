RAAC strategic planning: assessment of the RAAC 7 hospitals
Independent analysis and assessment of the 7 hospital sites and plans for their maintenance, remaining expected life and clinical operational risks.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) commissioned this independent report by Mott Macdonald to provide a strategic review of the 7 predominantly reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) hospitals currently included in the New Hospital Programme (NHP). The report includes an assessment of the 7 hospital sites and is structured around 4 objectives:
- Remaining expected life.
- Additional mitigation works.
- Clinical operational impacts.
- Options for phased approach for replacement.
The report is intended to:
- inform future decision-making for safe continued use of the facilities
- assess possible options for any phased infrastructure renewal or replacement
The 7 predominantly RAAC hospitals are:
- Airedale General Hospital, Keighley
- Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley
- Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon
- James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), Great Yarmouth
- Leighton Hospital, Crewe
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Kings Lynn
- West Suffolk Hospital (WSH), Bury St Edmunds