Independent report

RAAC strategic planning: assessment of the RAAC 7 hospitals

Independent analysis and assessment of the 7 hospital sites and plans for their maintenance, remaining expected life and clinical operational risks.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 December 2025

Applies to England

Documents

RAAC strategic planning: executive summary (accessible version)

HTML

RAAC strategic planning: assessment of the RAAC 7 hospitals

PDF, 16.5 MB, 101 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) commissioned this independent report by Mott Macdonald to provide a strategic review of the 7 predominantly reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) hospitals currently included in the New Hospital Programme (NHP). The report includes an assessment of the 7 hospital sites and is structured around 4 objectives:

  1. Remaining expected life.
  2. Additional mitigation works.
  3. Clinical operational impacts.
  4. Options for phased approach for replacement.

The report is intended to:

  • inform future decision-making for safe continued use of the facilities
  • assess possible options for any phased infrastructure renewal or replacement

The 7 predominantly RAAC hospitals are:

  • Airedale General Hospital, Keighley
  • Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley
  • Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon
  • James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), Great Yarmouth
  • Leighton Hospital, Crewe
  • Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Kings Lynn
  • West Suffolk Hospital (WSH), Bury St Edmunds

Updates to this page

Published 12 December 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page