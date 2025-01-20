New Hospital Programme review outcome

Following the 2024 General Election, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Chancellor set out to undertake a review of the New Hospital Programme to provide a realistic and affordable timetable for delivery. The Department of Health and Social Care and HM Treasury have agreed a high-level plan for the programme which has the flexibility to plan on the basis of a total spend of £15 billion in each 5-year Spending Review period.

The plan for implementation details the waves of delivery for the programme and summarises the findings of the review.

The accompanying equality impact assessment assesses the extent to which service users might be impacted by these delivery proposals, with specific reference to the impact that those policy proposals might have on relevant protected characteristics.