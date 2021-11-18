Guidance

Public health commissioning in the NHS: 2021 to 2022

Information about NHS England's objectives and funding arrangements as it commissions public health services in the ongoing context of coronavirus (COVID-19).

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 November 2021

Applies to England

Documents

NHS public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2021 to 2022: letter from DHSC to NHSE

HTML

Annex A: public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2021 to 2022 – services to be provided

HTML

NHS public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2021 to 2022: response from NHSE to DHSC

HTML

Details

This exchange of letters sets out agreed arrangements in the ongoing context of COVID-19.

The NHS public health functions agreement sets out the arrangements under which the Secretary of State delegates responsibility to NHS England for certain public health services (known as Section 7A services).

The services currently commissioned in this way are:

  • national immunisation programmes
  • national population screening programmes
  • child health information services (CHIS)
  • public health services for adults and children in secure and detained settings in England
  • sexual assault services (sexual assault referral centres)
