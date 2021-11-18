Public health commissioning in the NHS: 2021 to 2022
Information about NHS England's objectives and funding arrangements as it commissions public health services in the ongoing context of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This exchange of letters sets out agreed arrangements in the ongoing context of COVID-19.
The NHS public health functions agreement sets out the arrangements under which the Secretary of State delegates responsibility to NHS England for certain public health services (known as Section 7A services).
The services currently commissioned in this way are:
- national immunisation programmes
- national population screening programmes
- child health information services (CHIS)
- public health services for adults and children in secure and detained settings in England
- sexual assault services (sexual assault referral centres)