Public health commissioning in the NHS: 2020 to 2021

Information about NHS England's objectives and funding arrangements as it commissions public health services in the ongoing context of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Published 26 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

NHS public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2020 to 2021: letter from DHSC to NHSE

PDF, 186KB, 2 pages

NHS public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2020 to 2021: response from NHSE to DHSC

PDF, 91.8KB, 1 page

Annex: public health functions (section 7A) agreement 2020 to 2021 – services to be provided

HTML

This exchange of letters sets out agreed arrangements in the ongoing context of COVID-19.

The NHS public health functions agreement sets out the arrangements under which the Secretary of State delegates responsibility to NHS England for certain public health services (known as Section 7A services).

The services currently commissioned in this way are:

  • national immunisation programmes
  • national population screening programmes
  • child health information services (CHIS)
  • public health services for adults and children in secure and detained settings in England
  • sexual assault services (sexual assault referral centres)
Published 26 October 2020

