Providing healthcare public health advice to integrated care boards
This guidance explains how local authorities should give healthcare public health advice to integrated care boards.
Applies to England
Local arrangements ensure that specialist healthcare public health advice is embedded into integrated care board (ICB) commissioning, with directors of public health co-ordinating input across areas as needed.
Legal requirements mean local authorities must offer this advice to ICBs to support strategic commissioning, reduce inequalities and improve health outcomes.
The guidance also highlights the importance of formal agreements and ongoing development of public health capacity through training and collaboration.