Providing healthcare for overseas visitors from the EU, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland: information for primary care staff
This guidance explains how the cost of providing healthcare for overseas visitors from the EU, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland can be reclaimed from the visitor’s country of residence. It also explains what primary care staff can do to support hospitals in recovering costs from these visitors.
Last updated 6 January 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated with information on access to healthcare for EU citizens now the Brexit transition period has ended. It reflects the terms of the UK–EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement on reciprocal healthcare arrangements.
-
Updated with information on the healthcare entitlement of overseas visitors from the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland following Brexit.
-
First published.