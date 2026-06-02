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Impact assessment

Prostate cancer screening: equality impact assessment

Equality impact assessment of the introduction of targeted screening for prostate cancer.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 June 2026

Documents

Equality impact assessment: introduction of a targeted prostate cancer screening programme

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Details

This equality impact assessment covers:

  • the rationale for the policy change relating to targeted screening for prostate cancer
  • who is affected (analysis of impacts)
  • the evidence considered
  • engagement undertaken with stakeholders
  • a summary of the analysis and the potential impacts of the policy change

Updates to this page

Published 2 June 2026

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