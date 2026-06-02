Prostate cancer screening: equality impact assessment
Equality impact assessment of the introduction of targeted screening for prostate cancer.
Documents
Details
This equality impact assessment covers:
- the rationale for the policy change relating to targeted screening for prostate cancer
- who is affected (analysis of impacts)
- the evidence considered
- engagement undertaken with stakeholders
- a summary of the analysis and the potential impacts of the policy change
Updates to this page
Published 2 June 2026