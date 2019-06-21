The Prosperity Fund Mexico Programme’s aims to reduce poverty, improve gender equality and support inclusive economic development. It also aims to produce greater opportunities for global trade and investment, including between Mexico and the UK.

The programme will help increase productivity, including through technology and innovation (such as digital financial services), skills development and stronger regulation. It will strengthen the economy and expand markets in Mexico with a focus on 4 strategic strands of activity:

energy: this strand aims to develop the skills of men and women, businesses and government institutions to support Mexico’s transition to a low carbon economy. The programme focuses on building capacity within the local workforce, SME’s and regulatory agencies

future cities: the strand aims to support urban development in Mexico’s cities that results in safer, resilient and more sustainable mobility services for citizens, particularly for women and girls

financial services: the strand is to deliver a more inclusive and competitive financial services sector, accessible to all segments of Mexican society and new market entrants

anti-corruption and rule of law: the strand will contribute to consolidating anti-corruption and justice systems by strengthening capabilities for detecting and investigating serious crime and corruption cases. It also aims to improve coordination between the main actors working in those processes

To find out more about our work in Mexico, contact ProsperityFund.Mexico@fco.gov.uk.