Proposal for mandatory COVID certification in a Plan B scenario

The government set out its intention that vaccine certification could form part of a Plan B, however, final decisions on the policy have not been made. The government invites feedback on this proposal.

The government is particularly interested in views from businesses, event organisers and venue operators, including from those that have experience of requiring certification on a voluntary basis over the summer and on the proposals for the workforce.

The government invites submissions of evidence and is also engaging with stakeholder representative groups. This opportunity for engagement will enable the government to take into account relevant comments and views, making any warranted revisions.