Research and analysis

Lateral flow device specificity in phase 4 (post-marketing) surveillance

New analysis showing that lateral flow tests (LFDs) have a specificity of at least 99.9% when used to test in the community, and could be as high as 99.97%.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
10 March 2021

Documents

Lateral flow device specificity in phase 4 (post marketing) surveillance

PDF, 235KB, 12 pages

Lateral flow device specificity in phase 4 (post-marketing) surveillance

HTML

Details

Following the roll-out of rapid testing in the community, NHS Test and Trace has conducted further analysis of rapid testing using LFDs.

New findings on their specificity – a measure of how good the test is at detecting true negative cases – show that for every 1,000 lateral flow tests carried out, there is less than one false positive result.

Published 10 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do