Prime Minister’s virtual summit on Hidden Harms
The Prime Minister led a virtual summit on Hidden Harms.
The Prime Minister hosted the government’s first Hidden Harms virtual summit.
It was attended by over 70 representatives from across government, the NHS, law enforcement, charities and frontline services, as well as survivors of hidden harms. The summit was an opportunity to share emerging best practice at the local and national level and identify areas to go further over the coming months.
Published 26 June 2020