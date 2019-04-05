Correspondence
Prime Minister's letter to President Tusk: 5 April 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May has written to European Council President Donald Tusk.
Documents
PDF, 189KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk.
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
A letter from Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council President Donald Tusk.
Published 5 April 2019
Thank you for your feedback