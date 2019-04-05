Correspondence

Prime Minister's letter to President Tusk: 5 April 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May has written to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Published 5 April 2019
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Prime Minister's letter to President Tusk

PDF, 189KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

A letter from Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council President Donald Tusk.

