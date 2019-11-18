Guidance
Primary Dental Services Statements of Financial Entitlements (Amendment) Directions 2019
Implements changes to the payments made by NHS England to contractors under a dental service contract with effect from 1 April 2019.
The changes implemented in the directions for 2019 relate to:
- implementation of the 2019 to 2020 pay and expenses and training allowances settlement for dentists
- insertion of the applicable up-to-date statutory maternity allowance (SMA) rate
