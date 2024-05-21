Prevent duty: guidance for healthcare professionals
Practical information for healthcare professionals about the Prevent duty, part of the government's counter-terrorism strategy.
Applies to England and Wales
Prevent is part of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy (CONTEST) and aims to reduce the threat to the UK from terrorism by stopping people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.
It works to ensure that people who are susceptible to radicalisation are offered appropriate interventions, and communities are protected against radicalising influences.
Healthcare professionals have a key role in Prevent because frontline workers often meet and treat people who may be susceptible to radicalisation.
This guidance provides information on:
- what the Prevent duty means for healthcare professionals
- accessing Prevent duty training
- how to spot signs of radicalisation
- how to raise and progress a concern
- further interventions that healthcare professionals may be involved in