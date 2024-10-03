Prevent duty: core standards for healthcare commissioners and providers
Sets out the standards that commissioners and providers of NHS healthcare should meet in their work to protect people at risk of radicalisation.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance has been designed to provide practical information to support commissioners and providers of NHS healthcare in their work to protect people who are vulnerable and/or susceptible to radicalisation. It is intended for use by:
- NHS organisations
- commissioners of NHS services
- organisations working on behalf of the NHS
- organisations providing services for the NHS or NHS patients
It supplements the Prevent duty guidance for England and Wales and will assist in contracting in line with the NHS standard contract.
For more general information about the Prevent duty in healthcare, see Prevent duty: guidance for healthcare professionals.