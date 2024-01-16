Guidance

Pressure ulcers: how to safeguard adults

How to respond to individuals at risk of developing pressure ulcers, prevent harm where they occur and raise a safeguarding concern.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 January 2024

Applies to England

Safeguarding adults protocol: pressure ulcers and raising a safeguarding concern

Safeguarding concern assessment appendices: adult safeguarding decision guide, body map and concern proforma

Safeguarding concern assessment appendices: adult safeguarding decision guide, body map and concern proforma

These documents help practitioners and managers across health and care organisations to provide caring and quick responses to people at risk of developing pressure ulcers.

The guidance and appendices also offer a process for the clinical management of harm removal and reduction where ulcers occur, considering if an adult safeguarding response is necessary.

Pressure ulcers, which are largely preventable, cause distress to individuals and their families and create financial pressures for the NHS. While the treatment of pressure ulcers is mainly clinical, prevention is a shared responsibility.

