PPE delivery statistics: statement of compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics
How DHSC is following the Code of Practice for Statistics when publishing statistics on personal protective equipment (PPE) delivery.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is publishing weekly statistics about personal protective equipment deliveries in England.
Our publications are categorised as experimental statistics and this statement outlines the steps we have taken towards voluntary compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Published 30 June 2020