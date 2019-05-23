Guidance

Possible carcinogenic hazard from IGF-1 in the diet

A statement from the Committee on Carcinogenicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COC).

Statement on possible carcinogenic hazard to consumers from insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in the diet

Ref: COC Statement 2018/S01 PDF, 1.15MB, 109 pages

Non-technical summary of statement on possible carcinogenic hazard to consumers from IGF-1 in the diet

Ref: COC Statement 2018/S01 PDF, 130KB, 3 pages

Statement on possible carcinogenic hazard: supporting papers

ZIP, 2.2MB

Statement on the potential carcinogenic hazard from insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in the diet, from the Committee on Carcinogenicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COC).

Included with the document is a non-technical summary, and supporting papers.

