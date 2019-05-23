Guidance
Possible carcinogenic hazard from IGF-1 in the diet
A statement from the Committee on Carcinogenicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COC).
Statement on the potential carcinogenic hazard from insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in the diet, from the Committee on Carcinogenicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment (COC).
Included with the document is a non-technical summary, and supporting papers.
23 May 2019