Physical activity guidelines: children and young people (5 to 18 years)
Infographic explaining the physical activity needed for general health benefits for children and young people aged 5 to 18 years.
Documents
Details
Infographic to help health professionals explain the type and amount of physical activity that children and young people should be doing to improve their health.
Updates to this page
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Replaced infographic with an updated version to reflect the physical activity guidelines.
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First published.