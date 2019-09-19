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Guidance

Physical activity guidelines: children and young people (5 to 18 years)

Infographic explaining the physical activity needed for general health benefits for children and young people aged 5 to 18 years.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 September 2019
Last updated
10 July 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Physical activity for children and young people: 5 to 18 years

PDF, 662 KB, 1 page

Physical activity for children and young people: 5 to 18 years (text of the infographic)

HTML

Details

Infographic to help health professionals explain the type and amount of physical activity that children and young people should be doing to improve their health.

Updates to this page

Published 19 September 2019
Last updated 10 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Replaced infographic with an updated version to reflect the physical activity guidelines.

  2. First published.

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