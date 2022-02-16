Physical activity guidelines: disabled children and disabled young people
Infographic explaining the physical activity needed for general health benefits for disabled children and disabled young people.
The infographic communicates the main messages to consider when encouraging and participating in physical activity.
The infographic was co-produced with disabled children, disabled young people, parents and carers.
To get the infographic in Braille, email David Swanston at St Vincent’s School: davids@stvin.com.