Guidance

Physical activity guidelines: disabled children and disabled young people

Infographic explaining the physical activity needed for general health benefits for disabled children and disabled young people.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
16 February 2022

Documents

Physical activity for disabled children and disabled young people

PDF, 393 KB, 1 page

Physical activity for disabled children and disabled young people: text of the infographic

HTML

Details

The infographic communicates the main messages to consider when encouraging and participating in physical activity.

The infographic was co-produced with disabled children, disabled young people, parents and carers.

To get the infographic in Braille, email David Swanston at St Vincent’s School: davids@stvin.com.

Published 16 February 2022

Related content