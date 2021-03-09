Personal protective equipment (PPE) made in the UK as at 1 December 2020
The volume of PPE supply that the Department of Health and Social Care sourced from UK manufacturing for the 3 months from 1 December 2020.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) provides personal protective equipment (PPE) for England.
These statistics show the volume of PPE that DHSC sourced from UK manufacturing for the 3 months from 1 December 2020 and compare volumes to the expected demand for PPE over the same period.
Published 9 March 2021