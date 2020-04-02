Personal protective equipment (PPE): export control process

Guidance
Information for economic operators who will temporarily need a licence to export PPE outside the EU, EFTA member states and certain other territories.
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, anyone wishing to export personal protective equipment (PPE) to areas outside the EU, European Free Trade Association member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) and certain other territories will temporarily need a PPE export licence.
This guidance sets out the exporting restrictions on PPE products and the export control process now in place, including how economic operators can apply for a licence.