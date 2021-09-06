Policy paper

PACAC inquiry following PHSO report on failings at North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust: government response

The government’s response to the recommendations of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee's (PACAC) inquiry.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 September 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Government response to the recommendations of PACAC's inquiry on ‘Follow up on PHSO report: Missed opportunities: what lessons can be learned from failings at the North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2853-2, CP 515 PDF, 355KB, 23 pages

Government response to the recommendations of PACAC's inquiry on ‘Follow up on PHSO report: Missed opportunities: what lessons can be learned from failings at the North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’ (print version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2853-2, CP 515 PDF, 357KB, 28 pages

Details

This document sets out the government’s response to the recommendations made in ‘Follow up on PHSO report: Missed opportunities: what lessons can be learned from failings at the North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’.

The report was written by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and published by the House of Commons in November 2019.

