Overseas NHS visitors: non-NHS bodies implementing the charging regulations
Operational overview for non-NHS organisations on implementation of the NHS overseas visitors charging regulations.
Information to help non-NHS bodies implement the NHS (Charges to Overseas Visitors) Regulations 2015, as amended. It signposts them to existing resources available to NHS bodies that will also be of use to non-NHS bodies.
Last updated 21 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated with information on healthcare access during the transition period.
Updated with information on implementing the NHS overseas visitors charging regulations in a no-deal Brexit.
First published.