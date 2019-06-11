Guidance
Output Specification: generic design brief and technical annexes
Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.
Documents
Generic design brief
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email sde.servicedesk@education.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Annex 1A: Definitions of spaces (mainstream schools)
Annex 1B: Definitions of spaces (special schools and alternative provision)
Annex 2A: Sanitaryware
Annex 2B: External spaces
Annex 2C: External fabric
Annex 2D: Internal elements and finishes
Annex 2E: Daylight and electric lighting
Annex 2F: Mechanical services and public health engineering
Annex 2G: Electrical services, communications, fire and security systems
Annex 2H: Energy
Annex 2I: Controls
Annex 3: Fittings, furniture and equipment
Building performance evaluation methodology
Details
Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:
- contractors
- technical professionals
- school providers
- local authorities
- dioceses
The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.
You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.
For further information please contact: DesignStandards.ESFACapital@education.gov.uk