Output Specification: generic design brief and technical annexes

Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.

Published 11 June 2019
Department for Education

Generic design brief

PDF, 3.6MB, 132 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email sde.servicedesk@education.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 1A: Definitions of spaces (mainstream schools)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.1KB

Annex 1B: Definitions of spaces (special schools and alternative provision)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 113KB

Annex 2A: Sanitaryware

PDF, 824KB, 22 pages

Annex 2B: External spaces

PDF, 717KB, 26 pages

Annex 2C: External fabric

PDF, 619KB, 16 pages

Annex 2D: Internal elements and finishes

PDF, 3.89MB, 42 pages

Annex 2E: Daylight and electric lighting

PDF, 1.07MB, 34 pages

Annex 2F: Mechanical services and public health engineering

PDF, 3.39MB, 113 pages

Annex 2G: Electrical services, communications, fire and security systems

PDF, 1.01MB, 34 pages

Annex 2H: Energy

PDF, 988KB, 31 pages

Annex 2I: Controls

PDF, 782KB, 24 pages

Annex 3: Fittings, furniture and equipment

PDF, 1.24MB, 33 pages

Building performance evaluation methodology

PDF, 1.5MB, 68 pages

Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:

  • contractors
  • technical professionals
  • school providers
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.

You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.

For further information please contact: DesignStandards.ESFACapital@education.gov.uk

