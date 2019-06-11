Output Specification: generic design brief and technical annexes

Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:

contractors

technical professionals

school providers

local authorities

dioceses

The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.

You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements.

For further information please contact: DesignStandards.ESFACapital@education.gov.uk