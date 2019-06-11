Guidance
Output Specification: school-specific brief and annexes
Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.
Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:
- contractors
- technical professionals
- school providers
- local authorities
- dioceses
The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.
You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements
For further information please contact: DesignStandards.ESFACapital@education.gov.uk
