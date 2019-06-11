Guidance

Output Specification: school-specific brief and annexes

Guidance documents to help with the design and construction of school building projects.

Published 11 June 2019
School-specific brief template (mainstream schools)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email sde.servicedesk@education.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

School-specific brief template (special schools and alternative provision)

Annex SS1: Schedule of Accommodation (SoA) and Area Data Sheet (ADS) template for any school

Annex SS2: Refurbishment scope of works template

Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (primary)

Annex SS3: Legacy equipment schedule (secondary)

Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (primary)

Annex SS4: Legacy furniture schedule (secondary)

Annex SS5: School-specific ICT equipment template

Guidance for people involved in school building projects. This includes:

  • contractors
  • technical professionals
  • school providers
  • local authorities
  • dioceses

The Output Specification documents consist of the generic design brief and school-specific brief. They form parts B and C of the employer’s requirements for DfE projects procured through the Construction Framework 2017.

You can also read the ESFA Construction Framework Templates for part A of the employer’s requirements

For further information please contact: DesignStandards.ESFACapital@education.gov.uk

