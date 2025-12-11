Opiate and crack cocaine use: prevalence estimates 2022 to 2023

The Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency have produced prevalence estimates of people using opiates and/or crack in England for 2022 to 2023.

The data tables contain estimates of the number and rates per 1,000 general population of people aged 15 to 64 using opiates and/or crack cocaine by:

substance group

injecting status

age group

sex

national, regional and local authority level

This page also includes a summary of the main points from the analysis and the updated methodology used to produce the estimates.

We have updated the methodology we used to produce the estimates for the previous report, Opiate and crack cocaine use: prevalence estimates 2016 to 2020. As they use different methodologies, you should not compare the estimates for 2016 to 2020 with the estimates for 2022 to 2023.