Ofsted and Care Quality Commission: shared principles for local government reorganisation
Shared principles that will guide Ofsted and Care Quality Commission’s approaches to inspections, assessments and other activity during local government reorganisation.
Applies to England
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This policy paper sets out the shared principles that will guide Ofsted and Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) approaches to inspections, assessments and other activity during local government reorganisation.
This includes:
- Ofsted’s Inspecting Local Authority Children’s Services (ILACS) framework
- Ofsted and CQC’s Area SEND inspection framework (ASEND)
- CQC’s assessment framework for local authority assurance