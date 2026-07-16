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Policy paper

Ofsted and Care Quality Commission: shared principles for local government reorganisation

Shared principles that will guide Ofsted and Care Quality Commission’s approaches to inspections, assessments and other activity during local government reorganisation.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Care Quality Commission, Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care and Ofsted
Published:
16 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Ofsted and Care Quality Commission: shared principles for local government reorganisation

PDF, 155 KB, 3 pages

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Details

This policy paper sets out the shared principles that will guide Ofsted and Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) approaches to inspections, assessments and other activity during local government reorganisation.

This includes:

Updates to this page

Published 16 July 2026

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