Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards from 1 January 2021
Information for businesses regarding practical changes that will be made to nutrition legislation in the UK from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
Check what else you need to do during the transition period.
Documents
Details
This bulletin outlines changes to domestic and retained European Union (EU) legislation relating to nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards from 1 January 2021.
Application forms for new nutrition and health claims, and documents with further information on the operations of the United Kingdom Nutrition and Health Claims Committee, are being prepared by Public Health England. See further information on making an application for authorisation of a health claim.