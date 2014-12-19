Nutrition legislation information sources

Guidance
Information to help food businesses comply with nutrition legislation.
The information note covers:
- general food labelling on food and drinks
- food supplements
- fortified foods (foods that have extra vitamins or minerals added)
- nutrition and health claims
- food for specific groups, such as:
- infant formula
- follow-on formula
- medical foods
- baby foods
- total diet replacement for weight control
The nutrition information legislation sheet has been updated at section 5 to reflect the new Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/127 on infant and follow-on formula, which came into force on 22 February 2020.
The document has been updated at section 5 to reflect the new regulations that have come into force since 22 February 2019 on food for special medical purposes. This was the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/128 implemented by the Food for Specific Groups (Information and Compositional Requirements) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2019.
Updated information sheet published: section 2.6 now refers to the conclusions of the EU Commission report on alcohol labelling; section 4.4 updates the EU position regarding prohibited substances; and section 6 updates the information on the Food for Specific Groups Regulation, which replaces the PARNUTS framework.
Attached updated document: Nutrition Legislation Information Sheet
First published.