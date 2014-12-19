Guidance

Nutrition legislation information sources

Information to help food businesses comply with nutrition legislation.

Published 19 December 2014
Last updated 13 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Details

The information note covers:

  • general food labelling on food and drinks
  • food supplements
  • fortified foods (foods that have extra vitamins or minerals added)
  • nutrition and health claims
  • food for specific groups, such as:
    • infant formula
    • follow-on formula
    • medical foods
    • baby foods
    • total diet replacement for weight control
Published 19 December 2014
Last updated 13 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. The nutrition information legislation sheet has been updated at section 5 to reflect the new Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/127 on infant and follow-on formula, which came into force on 22 February 2020.

  2. The document has been updated at section 5 to reflect the new regulations that have come into force since 22 February 2019 on food for special medical purposes. This was the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/128 implemented by the Food for Specific Groups (Information and Compositional Requirements) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2019.

  3. Updated information sheet published: section 2.6 now refers to the conclusions of the EU Commission report on alcohol labelling; section 4.4 updates the EU position regarding prohibited substances; and section 6 updates the information on the Food for Specific Groups Regulation, which replaces the PARNUTS framework.

  4. Attached updated document: Nutrition Legislation Information Sheet

  5. First published.

Related content